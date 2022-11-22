‘Kaleidoscope’: Behind-The-Scenes Look At Netflix Heist Drama Anthology Series From Eric Garcia & Ridley Scott; Premiere Date Set

We’re getting the first behind-the-scenes look at Kaleidoscope (fka Jigsaw), Netflix’s upcoming heist drama anthology series from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega among others. The clip features cast and creatives from the series, which is set to premiere January 1, 2023 on Netflix.

Kaleidoscope is loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. It consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.

Per Netflix, it follows a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals.

The anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, with viewers each having a different immersive experience. Some may start with certain episodes (like episodes “Yellow or “Green”), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (“Blue” or “Violet” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink”) until the epic “White: The Heist” story finale.

All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist.

Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera also star.

Garcia is creator/showrunner/EP/writer. Additional executive producers include Russell Fine; Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy with Automatik Entertainment; Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger with Scott Free Productions; and Garrett Lerner. Directors include Russell Fine, Everardo Gout, Mairzee Almas and Robert Townsend. In addition to Garcia, writers are Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard, Ning Zhou, Kalen Egan, Kate Barnow and Garrett Lerner.

Check out the clip above.