Kagiso Lediga Coming-Of-Age Drama Gets Series Order At Freevee

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee has given a series greenlight to a coming-of-age drama from Queen Sono creator Kagiso Lediga and writer Camilo Saloojee, Skybound Galactic, a part of Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment, Johannesburg-based producer Diprente and Sony Pictures Television.

Created by Lediga and Saloojee, the eight-episode Untitled Kagiso Lediga series follows Ella Gardner as her life is turned upside down when she is uprooted from her native Oakland, California to Johannesburg, South Africa to live with her estranged father and his new family. Immersed in a complex world and culture that she knows little about, Ella will discover her true path on her quest to return home.

The series is written by Lediga, who also directs, Saloojee, Meja Shoba, Christopher Steenkamp, and Nomawonga Khumalo. Diprente’s Lediga and Tamsin Andersson executive produce with Skybound’s, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Sean Furst and Bryan Furst. The series is produced by Skybound Galactic and Diprente. Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution outside of the U.S. and Africa.

Lediga created and directed and Saloojee served as a writer on Queen Sono, Netflix’s first African series, which aired for one season. Lediga also was a writer and director on ABC comedy series The Mayor, as well as cult classic The Pure Monate Show, Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola and The Bantu Hour.

Saloojee also served as a writer on The Mayor, Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola and The Bantu Hour.