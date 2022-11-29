Julie Choi Joins Buchwald’s Unscripted Department

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Choi has joined Buchwald as an agent in the Unscripted Talent and Content department.

Choi will focus on representing talent, producers and content creators in the unscripted space.

Choi has spent the last few years as an agent at APA, representing an array of talent and producers including Ross Matthews (The Drew Barrymore Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephen “tWitch” Boss (So You Think You Can Dance, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Allison Holker Boss (Next Design Star, Disney Fairytale Weddings), Shangela (HBO’s We’re Here, A Star is Born), Hudson Yang (Fresh Off the Boat, Order Up), Emmy winner Kimberly Goodman (Lizzo’s Watch Out For Big Grrrls, Love is Blind), Sundee Manusakis (Selling Sunset, Selling OC), Michael Levitt Productions (American Rescue Dog Show, Meet Your Makers), Thi Nguyen (Top Chef, Pressure Cooker), Marco Franzitta (Ex on the Beach, America’s Test Kitchen), and Rebecca Callahan (Safari Renovation, Undercover Billionaire). These artists, among others, will follow Choi to Buchwald.

Prior to joining APA, Choi was an agent at Paradigm in its Content and Partnerships Group after pivoting from her development and programing gig at GSN (the former Game Show Network), where she was Executive Director of Development and Programming, working on shows such as Skin Wars and Minute to Win It. Before GSN, Choi worked her way up from associate producer to a showrunner, producing hit series such as Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars and Parental Control.

Choi began her career as an entertainment lawyer and holds a Juris Doctorate and a BA in Political Science from UCLA.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join Buchwald, an agency praised for great work culture, reputation, and talented agents. The agency’s client-first approach entirely aligns with my values and I’m excited for all the collaboration and success,” said Choi.

Choi marks the second recent addition in the agency’s unscripted space, with the hire of Ivo Fischer as Head of Unscripted Talent and Content earlier this month.

“Julie’s stellar reputation, and passion for client representation is evident in the business that she has built, and her strong relationships in the community” said Ivo Fisher, the agency’s head of Unscripted Talent and Content. “We are extremely pleased to have Julie join the ranks of our Unscripted Talent And Content department which further bolsters Buchwald’s commitment to the Unscripted genre of entertainment.”