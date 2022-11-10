Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ Set As Netflix Series From Mara Brock Akil

Judy Blume‘s 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation as a Netflix series of the same name. Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the project, her first under her overall deal with the streamer.

The drama series is an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love,” said Brock Akil in a statement.

Blume’s novel was controversial when it was released in the ’70s and has often been banned from schools and libraries due to its storylines around teen sexuality. In 1996, Forever won the Margaret Edwards Award for its contribution to young adult literature.

Forever was previously adapted as a CBS made-for-TV movie in 1978. It starred Stephanie Zimbalist as Katherine Danziger and Dean Butler as Michael Wagner, the novel’s main protagonists.

Blume, Susie Fitzgerald and Erika Harrison will executive produce alongside Brock Akil.