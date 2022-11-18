Skip to main content
Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now Show To End

NBC

Joshua Johnson’s NBC News Now show, which has been streaming nightly for the past year, will have its final episode on Friday.

Johnson also said that he would be leaving the network. He’s address his exit on the final show.

Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson has been shown at 8 PM ET since its debut last year.

“We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best,” a network spokesperson said. In the interim, a rotating group of anchors will fill the slot as Now Tonight. The staff will not be impacted.

Johnson began hosting the streaming program on Dec. 6 after his MSNBC show The Week with Joshua Johnson wrapped up in fall of 2021. He became an anchor for the network in 2020. Johnson is the former host of the NPR-distributed series 1A, which was produced by WAMU. He will continue to appear on other NBC News platforms after the launch of his new series.

On Twitter, Johnson said that creating and anchoring the show “has been an honor.” A network source said that Johnson was offered an analyst role but he turned it down. He may appear as a guest across the network.

