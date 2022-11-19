Skip to main content
Jonathan Bennett Celebrates Hallmark’s “Inclusive Programming” Amid Candice Cameron Bure’s “Traditional Marriage” Remark

Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa
Crown Media

Jonathan Bennett, who is the star of Hallmark’s The Holiday Sitter, is celebrating the channel’s “inclusive programming” by producing movies featuring an LGBTQ+ couple as the leads.

“I’m just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie,” Bennett told E! News. “I’m just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that’s making these movies for everyone because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone.”

The Mean Girls alum comments come as Candace Cameron Bure left the network in favor of Great American Family following a change in leadership. Bure also said that the movies featured under “Candace Cameron Bure Presents” would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” Her comments received backlash and celebrities like JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton called her out on social media.

Hallmark Channel set the premiere date for The Holiday Sitter for Sunday, December 11 and Bennett also said in the interview that “the audience is gonna flip out” with the Christmas-themed movie.

“It is the funniest movie with so much heart and so much humor,” he added.

According to Hallmark Channel’s logline for The Holiday Sitter, the story revolves around Sam, a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays. When he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason, he finds himself in an unexpected romance.

George Krissa plays Bennett’s love interest in the feature.

