Hot Package: Jonah Hill Sets Next Directing Gig With Secret Project ‘Outcome’, Keanu Reeves To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Here is a package that studios are expected to feast on before the Thanksgiving holiday, Deadline is hearing Jonah Hill is attached to direct the film Outcome with Keanu Reeves attached to star. Hill also co-wrote script with Ezra Woods. Hill’s Strong Baby banner is producing.

Hill and Reeves’ teams could not be reached for comment.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but expect this project to garner a ton of attention given the players involved. The package is expected to hit market before holiday break with several studios and streamers already hoping to get a chance to bid on the hot property.

While Hill hasn’t directed a feature film since his directorial debut Mid90s, his documentary directing debut, Stutz, which he revolves around his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz and their discussions on mental health, earned rave reviews following its premiere on Netflix this month. His directorial debut Mid90s earned strong reviews when it came out and Hill has been looking for that next feature job ever since.

Reeves can be seen next in John Wick Chapter 4 which bows in the spring.

Hill and Reeves are both repped by WME with Reeves also repped by Sugar23 and Ziffren Brittenham and Hill is repped by LBI Entertainment.

More to come.