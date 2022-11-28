Jon Batiste To Perform At White House State Dinner For Emmanuel Macron

Jon Batiste will perform at the White House state dinner this week for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Batiste was bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert until he departed earlier this year. He was succeeded by Louis Cato.

The state dinner on Thursday will be the first hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, having delayed social engagements due to Covid. Vanessa Valdivia, press secretary for the first lady, confirmed the performance.

Batiste won five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for We Are.

The Bidens have returned to the tradition of highlighting the arts. Last year, they brought back the PBS series In Performance at the White House, and they also participated in the Kennedy Center Honors by attending the ceremony and hosting a White House reception beforehand. Biden also recently announced the revival of the President’s Committee on the Arts and The Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since the Trump administration. Earlier this fall, Biden hosted Elton John for a performance on the South Lawn, and presented him with the National Humanities Medal.