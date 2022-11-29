JoJo Siwa and Jack McBrayer To Host The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

JoJo Siwa and Jack McBrayer have been tapped to host the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced.

Siwa will emcee the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Saturday, December 10, while McBrayer will helm the Children’s & Family ceremony on Sunday, December 11. Both events will be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children’s & Family genre,” the three-time Emy nominee McBrayer said. “It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages.”

The 30 Rock alum is not only hosting the event but is nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Host for his work on Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.

XOMG POP!, the all-girl pop group created by Jess and Siwa, will perform at the Creative Arts ceremony.

“I am honored to be hosting the very first Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, and to be a nominee in both outstanding choreography and outstanding music direction and composition for a live-action program,” Siwa said about hosting the award show. “It’s sure to be a fun-filled evening with my girl group, XOMG POP! kicking off the night with what will be a great performance!”

The Children’s & Family awards are the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979 and marks the successful culmination of the first full year of the realignment between NATAS and the Television Academy. With nearly 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.

“We’re thrilled to recognize the fastest-growing genre in television by launching the Children’s & Family Emmys with such cultural powerhouses as Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “Their undeniable energy and enthusiasm perfectly capture the tone which will set this ceremony and competition apart for years to come.”