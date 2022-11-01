New Image of Johnny Depp As Louis XV In Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ Unveiled As Wild Bunch International Posts Key Territory Deals – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Wild Bunch International (WBI) has released a fresh image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s ambitious costume drama Jeanne du Barry, in which she also co-stars as the titular courtesan, and unveiled a raft of first theatrical deals.

The historical love story has been acquired for France (Le Pacte), Benelux (Paradiso Filmed Entertainment), Switzerland (Frenetic Films), Italy and Spain (Notorious Pictures), Greece (Spentzos Film), Portugal (Pris Audiovisuais), ex-Yugoslavia (MCF), Hungary (ADS Service), Czech Republic (Film New Europe), Romania (Independenta), Poland (Gutek) and CIS (World Vision).

Post-production is currently underway on the film after an 11-week shoot at locations including the Palace of Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region as well as in the studio.

Why Not Productions (Rust And Bone and A Prophet) lead produces with IN2 and France Télévisions also on board as producers.

The production marks Depp’s first feature film role in three years, following his victory in his turbulent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Having released the first image of Depp in character as the shoot got underway in August, the production has released a new image of the actor in costume.

The drama is freely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

The illegitimate daughter of a seamstress, Jeanne du Barry uses her intelligence and beauty to rise through the ranks of 18th Century Paris high society and Louis XV’s Court at Versailles.

She becomes Louis XV’s favorite companion. Unaware of her status as a courtesan, he regains his appetite for life thanks to their relationship. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

Jeanne du Barry is Maïwenn’s sixth feature and most ambitious production to date after Cannes 2011 Jury Prize winner Polisse; My King, for which Emmanuelle Bercot won best actress in Cannes in 2015, and semi-autobiographical work DNA, which was feted with Cannes special 2020 label.

As well as co-starring and directing, Maïwenn also co-wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste.

Further cast members include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

Key crew include cinematographer Laurent Dailland, production designer Angelo Zamparutti, costume designer Yurgen Doering, John Nollet on hair design, Tom Pécheux on make-up and Nicolas Provost on sound. Stephen Warbeck is composing the original music.