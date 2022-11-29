‘Chocolat’: Miramax TV & Mediawan Forging French-Language TV Series Adaptation Of Johnny Depp Movie

Johnny Depp hit Chocolat is to return as a French-language TV series from Miramax TV and Mediawan.

The five-time-Academy Award-nominated film’s TV adaptation will be shot in French and set in a small town in modern-day France, with Mediawan-owned Atlantique Productions producing with Miramax. The movie was released in 2000 and also starred Juliette Binoche and Judi Dench.

In the TV show, also adapted from the Joanne Harris novel, a woman and a daughter will settle down and disrupt the fragile social balance of the local community. Their biggest challenge will be to convince the town’s folks to embrace the change they are bringing into town, like a breath of fresh air.

“Joanne Harris’ richly textured comic fable is a timeless and uplifting crowd-pleaser,” said Marc Helwig, Miramax Global Head of Televivsion. “This marks yet another fantastic project from our extensive IP and film library, that we are able to utilize in our continued efforts of building television content for a global audience. We found the perfect partner in Mediawan to bring this truly international production to TV screens around the world.”

Helwig and Vice President of Television Development Mirsada Abdool Raman will lead creative for Miramax, with Mediawan COO Elisabeth d’Arvieu and Atlantique General Director Nathalie Perus leading for Mediawan. Studio heads Bill Block and Pierre-Antoine Capton will executive produce as well.