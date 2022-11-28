‘A Most Wanted Man’: The Ink Factory Behind TV Version Of John Le Carré Novel With ‘Snabba Cash’ Writer Oskar Söderlund

The Night Manager producer The Ink Factory is forging a TV version of John Le Carré’’s A Most Wanted Man almost a decade after making a feature film version, with Snabba Cash writer Oskar Söderlund attached as showrunner.

The TV version will see The Ink Factory reunite with German All Quiet on the Western Front indie Amusement Park, with both having produced the 2014 feature that was directed by Anton Corbijn and starred Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Willem Dafoe, Rachel McAdams and Daniel Brühl, the latter of whom is an Amusement Park partner.

No broadcaster is attached as of yet and Söderlund’s version will be updated to a modern day European context.

One of Le Carré’s best known works, A Most Wanted Man follows a young Chechen ex-prisoner who arrives illegally in Germany with a claim to a fortune held in a private bank. It was written to the backdrop of George W. Bush’s policy of ‘extraordinary rendition’ and inspired by the real-life story of Murat Kurnaz.

Söderlund is the creator of Netflix’s Swedish drama Snabba Cash, which recently launched its second season.

“Le Carré’s searing insights into political machinations and the fallible and morally complex people behind them have an eternal relevance,” said Ink Factory Co-CEOs Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell. “We have great respect for the team at Amusement Park and are excited to be building on our original collaboration to cast one of le Carré’s most impactful and resonant works in a new light.”

The Night Manager and Little Drummer Girl indie’s current slate includes Pachinko creator Soo Hugh’s The Plotters and War Doctor, a feature based on British trauma surgeon David Nott’s memoir of working in conflict zones.