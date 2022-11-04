Joe Russo Teams With IHC Sports, An Agency For NFL Players And Other Athletes, To Help Its Clients Navigate Hollywood

Filmmaker and producing potentate Joe Russo, who has teamed with his brother Anthony on blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man, is partnering with agency IHC Sports to help its clients navigate Hollywood.

IHC, which is based in Southern California and the Russo Bros’ hometown of Cleveland, has repped a number of NFL players. Recent deals include left tackle David Bakhtiari’s 5-year, $105.5 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. The company also counts a number of coaches and broadcasters as clients.

The partners of IHC (which stands for “integrity, honesty, commitment”) are Shannon Polk, Andy Kabat, Mark Humenik, Joe Rosalina, and Dan Connell.

Russo has come aboard at a time when an increasing number of athletes are exploring a range of opportunities in media and entertainment even during their active playing careers. The aim of the partnership is to provide IHC athletes with advice, guidance and advocacy in their business dealings.

Russo has long been known for his fandom of Cleveland sports teams, especially the NFL’s Browns. “Growing up in Cleveland was like growing up in New Jersey,” he said on a 2021 podcast produced by Religion of Sports. “It was a universally made-fun-of town that had a lot of hard knocks, especially in the mid-to-late-’70s. … Sports are always viewed as an outlet, especially in working-class cities.” Cleveland sports, he added, “have always been moved by a hometown hero,” figures like LeBron James or Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Through their production company, AGBO, Joe and Anthony Russo helped NFL quarterback Tom Brady set up his 199 Productions and are joining forces with him to produce the documentary Unseen Football.