‘Sybil’: Joanne Mitchell To Direct Psychological Horror From Catalyst Studios Starring Rebecca Calder, James Fleet & Sacharissa Claxton

EXCLUSIVE: Joanne Mitchell (The Outing) has signed on to direct the psychological horror Sybil, starring Rebecca Calder (Love Me Do), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), and Sacharissa Claxton (Sandman).

Written by Dominic Brunt and based on an original story by Joanne Mitchell and Tracey Sheals, the flick is billed as a twisted tale of a lonely mortician and her macabre quest for the perfect family. The Mortician’s life can be a lonely one. But there are always opportunities for love and revenge, the synopsis reads.

The pic is produced by Zoe Stewart (Hush) with Cataslyst Studios’ Holly Levow, Mark Pennell, and Paul Kampf. Principal Photography recently began in Belgrade. The cast is rounded out by Rupert Proctor (Notting Hill), Robyn Rainsford (Letters to April), and Jay Taylor (Red Tails).

“We have an extraordinarily talented cast and crew to bring the bizarre and macabre world of Sybil to life,” said Mitchell. “I love the psychology behind the horror genre, and Sybil is a story that will make the audience squirm in their seats. I have been wanting to make it for many years”.

Catalyst’s Levow added: “We are excited to have put another film into production, giving a new team of women filmmakers an opportunity to demonstrate their craft and showcase their great work. The model we are building to bring new voices into storytelling is both practical, profitable, and socially responsible.”

Sybil is the third film in the Catalyst slate to go into production since the company launched in May in Cannes. Siri Rødnes’ Follow Me, starring Connie Nielsen, and Michelle Saledo’s Switch & Bait, starring Otmara Marrero and Katie Clarkson-Hill, recently wrapped production in Belgrade.

The Catalyst slate of films is being represented for sales by Highland Film Group.

Calder is represented by 42, Fleet by Scott Marshall Partners, Procter by Independent Talent Group, Claxton by Denton Brierley, Rainsford by CSA, and Shepherd Management and Taylor by United Artists.