Jimmy Kimmel Takes Jabs At Donald Trump After Saying His Show Was “Dead” Plus Late-Night Star Talks Hosting Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on his late-night talk show addressing Donald Trump’s attacks over the weekend. The former President of the United States said in a rally that Kimmel’s show was “dead” because Republicans stopped watching him. You can watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video posted above.

Kimmel said that his wife started receiving text messages “asking if we saw what Trump said.”

“I got no texts. She got a lot of them. Turns out Fiberace gave me a shout-out during one of his blue-collar comedy tours,” Kimmel said. “And I have to say, sometimes it feels like he doesn’t like me that much.”

At a Trump rally in Pennsylvania the former The Apprentice host said, “I saw Jimmy Kimmel say that his show is practically dead because nobody that likes Trump will watch. And guess what? That turned out to be a majority of the people — the show is dead and so are the other [late-night shows].”

After watching the clip, Kimmel threw in a jab back adding, “Our show is so dead he’s gonna bury it next to his ex-wife at one of his golf courses. That’s how dead this… You know what’s dead? I’ll tell you what’s dead. All those endangered animals your chinless son shot. That’s what dead. You know what’s dead? The look in your wife’s eyes when you beg her for sex on your birthday.”

“And I will say, in January our show will have been on for 20 years,” he added. “You got kicked out after four. I’m on television, you’re on the toilet at your golf club screaming at yours.”

Trump’s comments at the rally came after Kimmel admitted that the Trump jokes cost him some viewers.

“Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host,” Kimmel said on the Phil Rosenthal-David Wild podcast Naked Lunch. “At least according to the research they did.”

Kimmel also talked about being named as host for the 95th Academy Awards expected to air on Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

“This will be my third time hosting the show. I’ve already started making a list of whose names I should keep out of my f-ing mouth. You know, you can’t be too careful,” he said referencing the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. “And it’s very flattering to be asked to do this.”