Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump’s Relationship With “Stormy DeSantis” On Live Show

Jimmy Kimmel kept coming for President Donald Trump in his first live show in four years.

The comedian is hosting a live version of his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on ABC – the first since the last midterm elections in 2018.

As Democrats and Republicans battle it out for control of the House, Senate and a number of key Governorships, Kimmel went straight in on Trump, who recently said that if the GOP performed well, he should be given all of the credit, but if they don’t, he won’t take any blame.

Related Story Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Donald Trump Saying His Show Was "Dead", Talks Hosting The Oscars Again

“Trump’s budding nemesis in 2024 Governor Ron DeSantis won his race in Florida bigly tonight. This is this is how much Trump cares about his party. He was asked about DeSantis running against him for President on the night before an important election. Uncle Scam says if he did run ‘I’ll tell you things about him, that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who’s really running his campaign’.

“My god, did Donald Trump have sex with stormy DeSantis,” he joked about the Florida governor, who comfortably won his race this evening.

Kimmel also took aim at those that stormed the Capitol last year. “Republicans were expecting a big night expecting to win control of the House. You know, last time Republicans took control of the House they were hitting police with flagpoles and pooping in it,” he added.

He opened by joking that his packed studio audience was “made up entirely of Herschel Walker’s children”.

The ABC audience also consisted of a man named Dick Bigger Jr., a farmer in North Carolina, who was supporting Susana A. Mendoza, and whose name caused one of Kimmel’s producer to lose access to her work email address for sending so many notes about it. Kimmel encouraged Bigger Jr. to run for President.