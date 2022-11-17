You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
“I’m Alive!” Preaches An Excited Jimmy Fallon In Response To Twitter Death Hoax

“I’ve been to the other side!,” testified Tonight host Jimmy Fallon in mock-revivalist-preacher mode on last night’s show. “I’ve seen the Pearly Gates! I’ve paid $8 for that blue check mark in the sky but I want you all to know I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done and tonight my job is to entertain you!”

Backed by a robed gospel choir (“He’s alive! He’s alive!”) Fallon took to the Tonight Show stage and addressed those greatly exaggerated joke-hoax reports of his non-demise head-on. The rousing proclamation followed a day in which #RIPJimmyFallon trended on Twitter, prompting Fallon to tweet Twitter CEO Elon Musk, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” to which the embattled but still-snide Musk responded, “Fix what?”

During his monologue, Fallon said, “I don’t know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours, #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter. Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets.”

“Right after it happened, I was so touched that NBC immediately called and asked, ‘How can we turn this into another Law & Order?’”

