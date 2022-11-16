Jimmy Fallon Asks Elon Musk To Fix Death Hoax Hashtag; Twitter CEO Shrugs

Jimmy Fallon, contrary to a thoroughly unconvincing Twitter hoax, is not dead. Still, when he reached out – half-heartedly, if must be noted – to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for assistance, he was met with a verbal shrug.
“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” the very much alive Tonight host tweeted yesterday. This morning, Musk responded, “Fix what?”
For reasons unknown, the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag began spreading yesterday, the messages often accompanied with either photos of Fallon or other late-night hosts (including Josh Radnor, Jim Morrison, Seth McFarlane and James Corden).
Though some on Twitter seem to have briefly been suckered by the joke hoax, others just saw further proof that Musk’s blue-check verification process has led to something close to chaos that maybe could use some fixing.
To which the CEO might, no doubt, have a ready quip.
