Jimmy Fallon Asks Elon Musk To Fix Death Hoax Hashtag; Twitter CEO Shrugs

Jimmy Fallon, contrary to a thoroughly unconvincing hoax, is not dead. Still, when he reached out – half-heartedly, if must be noted – to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for assistance, he was met with a verbal shrug.

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” the very much alive Tonight host tweeted yesterday. This morning, Musk responded, “Fix what?”

For reasons unknown, the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag began spreading yesterday, the messages often accompanied with either photos of Fallon or other late-night hosts (including Josh Radnor, Jim Morrison, Seth McFarlane and James Corden).

Absolutely heartbreaking to lose this man 😭 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/u0b05h2ido — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) November 16, 2022

Though some on Twitter seem to have briefly been suckered by the joke hoax, others just saw further proof that Musk’s blue-check verification process has led to something close to chaos that maybe could use some fixing.

To which the CEO might, no doubt, have a ready quip.