Jessica Chastain Returning To Broadway This Spring In Amy Herzog Adaptation Of Ibsen’s ’A Doll’s House’

Jessica Chastain will return to Broadway this spring as Nora in Amy Herzog’s “radical new production” of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House, to be directed by Jamie Lloyd.

In a statement, Chastain said, “When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll’s House. We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us.”

Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team, and additional casting will be announced shortly.

The announcement was made by The Jamie Lloyd Company, the partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd.

A Doll’s House premiered in 1879, and, according to today’s annoucement, “Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater.”

Chastain said that during the pandemic shutdow, “walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it’s immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors.”

“So, I couldn’t be happier to play Nora in A Doll’s House on Broadway,” she continued. “I’m very excited to work with Jamie and the incredible Amy Herzog in this city that formed me. I hope in the future to work in the West End but for now I can’t wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway.”

Chastain, currently appearing in the critically acclaimed The Good Nurse for Netflix will next be seen as country music legend Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s limited series George & Tammy opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones.

She appeared on Broadway in the 2012 production of The Heiress.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll’s House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.