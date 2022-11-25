Jennifer Lopez Unveils New Music Project ‘This Is Me…Now’ On 20th Anniversary Of Her ‘This Is Me…Then’ Album

Jennifer Lopez’s social media blackout has been lifted with the performer-actress-producer announcing a new music project called This Is Me…Now.

The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then, on which she wrote and produced.

Heralding a new era of music for Lopez, This Is Me…Now will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. It is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences. In addition, the autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects she’ll be releasing in 2023.

This Is Me…Now will shine a spotlight on her tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on.

“This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying,” reads a press statement.

Lopez’s last album came out eight years ago in 2014, A.K.A.. She has released singles and had her successful, Marry Me, film soundtrack this year.

As of this year, she has released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles (including 14 as a featured artist), five charity singles and 12 promotional singles. She has sold more than 80 million records with 15 billion streams worldwide.

Of the 13 singles on the new album are ditties such as “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas” which is a nod to her marriage ceremony with Oscar winner Ben Affleck back in July. The original 2002 album has the song “Dear Ben” which is a ballad about Affleck, released when she was dating him back then.

Take a look at the announcement on her Instagram which recreates her 2002 album cover in 2022: