Jennifer Grey To Play Cult-Like Figure Gwen Shamblin In Lifetime Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to don the big hair to play cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin on television.

The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial religious leader and Christian diet guru in a Lifetime movie – Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

It comes after Deadline revealed that Sarah Paulson is also attached to star as Shamblin in a scripted adaptation of docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which is in the works at HBO Max.

Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church. She was a charismatic figure with a carefully curated image who was accused of emotional, psychological and physical abuse and exploitation for the church’s alleged cult-like practices.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation will launch on Lifetime on Saturday February 4 2023.

Shamblin, who had a larger-than-life public persona with dramatically teased and towering hair, died in May 2021, when the plane that her husband Joe was flying crashed shortly after takeoff, killing Gwen, Joe, their son-in-law, and four other Church leaders.

The telemovie is produced by Muse Entertainment and is executive produced by Nancy Bennett and Jesse Prupas. John L’Ecuyer directs from a script by Gregory Small and Richard Blaney.

It is one of four new Ripped from the Headlines movies for Lifetime. The network is also rolling out How to Murder Your Husband starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias, starring Celinda Sinden, and Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself starring Jaime King.