Jenna Bans Sells Projects To NBC With Bill Krebs & Heather Mitchell, Including Put Pilot ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’

EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls creator Jenna Bans has sold two more hourlong projects to NBC this development season. The network has handed a put pilot commitment to Grosse Pointe Garden Society from Bans and her frequent collaborator and former Good Girls executive producer Bill Krebs, and a script commitment to Point Nemo from Heather Mitchell (Scandal, Godfather of Harlem).

Both shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bans and Krebs are under overall deals.

Bans and Krebs also have crime drama Murder by the Book starring Good Girls‘ Retta in the works at NBC with a put pilot commitment.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society echoes a bit Bans’ hit Good Girls, while Point Nemo is a high-concept drama in the mold of such shows as Manifest, La Brea and Lost.

Written and executive produced by Bans and Krebs, Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, who get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom.

In Point Nemo, written by Mitchell, when a luxury cruise ship mysteriously goes off-course, the 1,500 souls onboard become the only survivors of a global event, trapped at the most isolated point in the Pacific. Unable to reach land or refresh their supplies, Capt. Eliza Cruz and her crew must keep their passengers alive, which just might hinge on unraveling the mystery of how, exactly, the Nautilus ended up at Point Nemo.

Mitchell and Bans executive produce. Casey Kyber, Head of Television for Bans’ Minnesota Logging Company, will also executive produce both Point Nemo and Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Krebs, worked on Bans’ ABC series The Family before he joined her on Good Girls, where he rose to executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Bans. The two have also teamed to develop projects for NBC and Peacock. Krebs’ series credits also include Red Band Society and Franklin & Bash. He is repped by UTA and Management 360.

Before creating/executive producing The Family, Bans served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy and also worked on Desperate Housewives and Private Practice. She is repped by UTA and Yorn Levine.

Mitchell’s series credits include Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Still Star-Crossed, and most recently Godfather of Harlem and Queens. She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson.