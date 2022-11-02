Jeff Hephner To Host ‘Switch’ On Game Show Network

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Hephner (Power Book II: Ghost) is game to try something new: he’s set to host Switch on the Game Show Network next year.

In Switch, five players begin the game by taking positions behind large numbers from 1 to 5. After a trivia question is asked, players with correct answers move towards the number 1 spot, and players with incorrect answers move towards the number 5 spot. The goal of the game is to finish the third round of questions in the number 1 position, thus winning the game and earning the right to play the bonus round for $10,000.

The first season of the half-hour original series will premiere in early 2023.

Hephner plays Detective Kevin Whitman on Starz’ Power Book II and also appeared as Sam Cleveland on For All Mankind. His other credits include Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, as well as Hallmark Hall of Fame’s Love Takes Flight. Hephner can be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey, Jr.

Switch is based on a hit show in Belgium from DIGA Studios (Hot Ones: The Game Show) that’s also being produced in Germany, France and the Netherlands as well as being developed in the UK, Spain, Italy, Mexico and Turkey. Based on a format developed by Panenka and licensed by Lineup Industries B.V., Switch executive producers are Tony DiSanto and Nick Rigg for DIGA Studios.