Jay Leno Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Burn Injuries — Update

UPDATED, 11:50 AM: Jay Leno is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered in a gasoline fire earlier this week, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, said at a news conference Wednesday.

The comedian suffered burns to his hands, face and chest in a fire that erupted Monday while he worked on a car in his Burbank garage where he stores his vintage cars. Grossman said Leno was underneath a car when the fire began, and he suffered “pretty significant burns to his face and hands.”

“I do anticipate him making a full recovery,” said Grossman, adding that Leno suffered serious injuries, “but his condition is good.”

“He’s Jay Leno,” Grossman added. “He’s walking around and he’s cracking jokes.”

Grossman said the former Tonight Show host underwent a grafting surgery, and will undergo a second procedure later this week for what he described as “deep second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree burns.” He has also been undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy to hasten the healing process.

Leno released a statement Monday revealing he had suffered “some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Grossman cautioned that the treatment and recovery and will take sometime.

“I do feel he will be back to work at some point soon and back to the things that he loves to do,” Grossman said.

PREVIOUS, Nov. 14: Jay Leno is hospitalized with severe burns following a gasoline fire that erupted in his Los Angeles garage.

TMZ reported that Leno was in the garage Sunday when one of his cars suddenly burst into flames. He was taken to a burn center where he reportedly remains hospitalized in stable condition.

People first reported Leno had a “serious health emergency” after the former Tonight Show host missed an appearance at a Forum 2022 financial conference Sunday night in Las Vegas.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” according to an email obtained by People from The Financial Brand. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The 72-year-old Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992-2009 when he was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been in the works for five years, and Leno moved to 10 pm with The Jay Leno Show.

Neither show performed well in the ratings, and after much back and forth, O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. He currently hosts CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, which aired its Season 7 finale on October 26, and the revival of syndicated game show You Bet Your Life. The incident does not impact the game show, which has wrapped filming on its second season.

City News Service contributed to this story.