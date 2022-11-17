Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief Of War’ Adds Eight To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast of Chief of War, its upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa. Te Ao o Hinepehinga (Breakwater), newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods (NCIS: Hawai’i), Siua Ikale’o (NCIS: Hawai’i), Brandon Finn (Three Women), James Udom (The Sandman) Mainei Kinimaka (See) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Convert) are set as series regulars in the drama from Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment. In addition to Momoa, they join previously announced series regulars Luciane Buchanan and Temuera Morrison.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the nine-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Hinepehinga portrays Kupuohi, the wife of Ka’iana (Momoa). Makua is Kamehameha, the prophesied king who is destined to unite the warring kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands. Goods plays Moku, Chief Advisor to Kamehameha of Hawai’i and Ka’ahumanu’s (Buchanan) father. Ikale’o portrays Nahi,’ Ka’iana’s (Momoa) youngest brother. Finn plays Prince Kūpule, the son of King Kahekili (Morrison). Udom is Tony, a runaway slave who befriends Ka’iana and finds a new home in Hawaii. Kinimaka portrays Heke, Kupuohi’s younger sister. Tuhaka plays Namake,’ one of Ka’iana’s younger brothers and an elite warrior.

Chief of War is produced by Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) and Chernin Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Momoa, Francis Lawrence, Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Doug Jung who also serves as showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer, along with executive producers Molly Allen, Brian Mendoza and Anders Engstrom.

Hinepehinga recently played the lead role in the sci-fi series Breakwater for Snapchat, as well as starring in the hit drama series Head High, known as New Zealand’s Friday Night Lights for Rugby. Hinepehinga is represented by Auckland Actors and Brave Artists Management.

Tuhaka was the series lead of The Dead Lands, for AMC’s Shudder. He can currently be seen in Paramount feature Love and Monsters, opposite Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick, as well as the feature Great White. Tuhaka is repped by Lion Rock Management and Brave Artists Management.

Udom, who will next be seen in Apple TV+’s Echo 3, is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Goods, whose credits include NCIS: Hawai’i and Inhumans, is repped by The Kathy Muller Agency in Honolulu.

Ikale’o recently guest-starred in NCIS: Hawai’i. He is repped by Jane Henriksen at Henriksen Talent Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Finn recently guest-starred in Magnum: P.I. and NCIS: Hawai’i and next will be seen in Showtime drama series Three Women. Finn is repped by Artists and Representatives and manager Brehan Fitzgerald.