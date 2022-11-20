Skip to main content
Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Was 49

Jason David Frank, an actor and mixed martial arts star, has died at 49 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicated it was by suicide.

Frank was born in Covina, Calif., and was originally the Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the early 1990s. He then became the White Ranger. He portrayed the character in both television and film adaptations of the popular franchise.

Fans mourned his passing on social media.

“No way… This one hurts for real… Those who know me well know the love I have for Power Rangers, my favorite superheroes by far. Tommy Oliver is the most legendary ranger of all time, always will be,” wrote Edmond Dantés on Twitter.

“I can’t think of many people that loved and appreciated their fans as much as he did. He was always kind and gracious whenever I saw him. Terrible news,” added Twitter user @liladam87.

Professional wrestler the Iron Sheik also paid tribute, writing “RIP JDF YOU THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA I LOVE YOU FOREVER #RIPLEGEND.”

