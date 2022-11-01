You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘From Scratch’ Reigns Over Netflix Top 10, Dethroning Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Search For CW Programming Boss Gains Steam With Brad Schwartz Emerging; No Back Orders For 'Winchesters', 'Walker: Independence'; More Layoffs
Read the full story

January 6: Liz Cheney Says Committee Is Negotiating With Donald Trump’s Lawyers & His Testimony Will Be “Under Oath”

Liz Cheney Donald Trump
Liz Cheney, Donald Trump Getty Images

“The committee is in discussions with President Trump’s attorneys and he has an obligation to comply” by this Friday, January 6 Committee Vice Chair Cheney told PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff today of the Congressional group’s recent subpoena of of the former president.

Cheney said that she believes the former Apprentice host “has a legal obligation to testify, but that doesn’t always carry weight with Donald Trump.”

On October 21, the committee “issued a subpoena for Trump’s “testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol and its causes.” It asked him to appear “on or about November 14.”

Related Story

Trump-Biden Rematch in 2024 All But A Sure Thing, Jeffrey Katzenberg Predicts

In terms of specifics of Trump’s testimony, she added, “We have not made determinations about format, but it’ll be done under oath. It’ll be done, potentially, over multiple days.”

More generally, Cheney said it would be the committee dictating terms of the former president’s testimony. “This is not a situation where the committee is going to put itself at mercy of Donald Trump.”

The Congressional committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump at its last meeting October 13.  It was formed in July 2021, and since then has held a series of nine televised hearings, many of them carried in primetime by the broadcast networks, laying out evidence about the causes behind and details about the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney observed today that the Committee’s work, which she termed “the largest investigation in American history,” needs to be concluded by the end of the year, “but we have far more to do.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad