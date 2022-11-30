Janel Parrish Joins Cast of ‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past’ For Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

EXCLUSIVE: Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars) has been cast in Family History Mysteries: Buried Past, a new original premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in January 2023.

Parrish plays Sophie McClure, a genealogist who is an expert at digging up the past and bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan (Morgan David Jones, Murdoch Mysteries) urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, it brings his twin brother (and Sophie’s old flame) Jackson (Niall Matter, Eureka) back into her life. With Jackson’s help, Sophie must use her skills to track down the brothers’ long-lost birth father, a man they never even knew existed, in time to save Jonathan’s life. Ultimately, growing closer to Jackson on this search gives Sophie the push to finally explore the mystery of her own adoption.

Parrish is best known for her roles as Mona in Pretty Little Liars and for Margot in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy film series. She earned multiple Teen Choice awards for her role on PLL, which she reprised in the spinoff series The Perfectionists. Parrish recently wrapped principal photography for Run & Gun at Paramount Pictures.

Her other recent credits include a recurring role on Magnum PI for CBS, as well as a starring role in the Christmas comedy Christmas is Canceled, which Lionsgate produced for Amazon Prime.

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past is executive produced by Joel Rice, Jonas Prupas, Carol Baum, Jane Goldenring and Nikki DeLoach. It is produced by Shane Boucher and Brooklin Watson. Jonathan Wright directed from a script by Amber Benson.

Parrish is represented by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Yorn Levine Bares, et al.