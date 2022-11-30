You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Former Netflix Exec Nicole Norwood Joins TriStar Television As SVP Development

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
Read the full story

Paramount+’s Jana Helman Named Paramount TV Studios Head Of Development As Teams Merge, Jenna Santoianni Exits

Jana Helman, Nicole Clemens Sonja Flemming/CBS/Andrew Toth/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: The dust has settled on the restructucturing across CBS Studios, Paramount TV Studios and the Paramount+ scripted originals team, which resulted in under 30 staff cuts.

As we reported, the Paramount+ scripted originals team is being folded into Paramount TV Studios. The streamer’s Jana Helman has been named head of development for the studio, reporting to Paramount TV Studios President Nicole Clemens.

With Clemens, who most recently had a dual role of President of Paramount TV Studios and , Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, focused again solely on the studio and its day-to-day operations, PTVS’ EVP Television Series and Head of Development position is being eliminated. Jenna Santoianni, who was tapped for it a year ago after Clemens took on the additional Paramount+ responsibilities, is leaving the company as a result.

Helman is being appointed to a new streamlined Head of Development post.

She joined Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access in April 2019 as a VP, Original Content, and was promoted to SVP later that year. Prior to that, she served as VP of Programming and Development at Freeform where she worked on Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger and Grown-ish. Before joining Freeform in 2016, Helman was Director of Comedy Development at Warner Brothers Television, working on series including 2 Broke Girls, Undateable, Selfie, One Big Happy and the adaption of Green Eggs and Ham.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad