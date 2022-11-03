Jake Paltrow’s Adolf Eichmann Drama ‘June Zero’ Gets North American Deal — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Cohen Media Group has acquired North American distribution rights to June Zero, writer-director Jake Paltrow’s historical drama about the last days of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Robert Aaronson, Cohen Media Group Senior Vice President, and CAA Media Finance. Films Boutique is representing International rights for the film at the American Film Market.

June Zero, shot in Israel and Ukraine, is set in 1962 Israel, where, after an emotional public trial, Adolf Eichmann – one of the key architects of the Holocaust – has been tried and sentenced to death for crimes against humanity and crimes against the Jewish people. The film explores the experiences of three characters involved in the nation-defining event: David, a precocious 13-year-old Libyan factory worker; Haim, Eichmann’s main prison guard, tasked with protecting this dead man walking; and Micha, a police investigator for the prosecution, on his first trip back to Poland since surviving Auschwitz, where he tries to make sense of Israel’s future.

Pic was co-written by Tom Shoval and Jake Paltrow, whose directing credits include The Good Night, starring Penelope Cruz and Martin Freeman; Young Ones, with Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning; and the documentary De Palma.

The film’s cast includes Noam Ovadia, Tzahi Grad, Yoav Levi, Tom Hagi, Joy Rieger, Ami Smolartchik, Rotem Keinan, Adam Gabay and Koby Aderet. It was produced by Miranda Bailey, David Silber and Oren Moverman. Executive producers on the project include Rob Demartin, Moshe Edery, Jason Beck, Ron Goldman, Amanda Marshall, Ewa Puszczynska.

Producer Miranda Bailey said: “I feel extremely privileged to have produced alongside some of the greatest movie directors of our time, but June Zero is by far one of the most culturally and personally relevant projects to me as a filmmaker. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Cohen Media on this beautiful view of history from the eyes of the little boy who experienced this miraculous and controversial event.”

Director Jake Paltrow added: “I don’t know of any distributor currently more dedicated than Cohen Media to the promotion and expansion of theatrical moviegoing for films like ours. Aside from my own feelings of gratitude and anticipation, it means a great deal to everyone who worked on the film in Israel and Ukraine that audiences all over North America will have a chance to see what we worked so hard on.”