International Emmys: UK’s ‘Vigil’ & ‘Sex Education’ Take Top Series Awards – Winners List

The United Kingdom swept the two marquee categories at the 50th anniversary International Emmy Awards, which here handed out Monday night in New York. Vigil took Best Drama Series, and Sex Education took the Comedy Series prizes.

Australia’s Love on the Spectrum won for Non-Scripted Entertainment, and Iraq’s Lost Generation (France) took the Documentary prize. See the list of winners in all 15 categories below.

“Television around the world has really come of age.” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world-class television programs and personalities, and win Emmys.”

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay received the International Emmys’ Founders Award, which was presented by her When They See Us star Blair Underwood. The Directorate Award went to Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group. It was presented by South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette hosted the ceremony from the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.

Here are the winners of the 50th International Emmys; note that all Russian programs were banned from consideration in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine:

Drama Series

Vigil

World Productions

United Kingdom

Comedy Series

Sex Education

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Help

The Forge / All3Media International

United Kingdom

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2

Northern Pictures / ABC / Netflix

Australia

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Buscando A Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States

Documentary

Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés de la Guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]

Cinétévé / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Région Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA

France

Best Performance by an Actress

Lou de Laâge in “Le Bal des Folles” [“The Mad Women’s Ball”]

Légende Films / Amazon

France

Best Performance by an Actor

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Arts Programming

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

Sports Documentary

Queen Of Speed

Sky / Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

My Better World

Fundi Films / Maan Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

Kids: Live-Action

Kabam!

NPO / IJswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

Kids: Animation

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas

Netflix / Aardman

United Kingdom

Telenovela

YeonMo” [The King’s Affection]

KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) / Netflix / Monster Union / Arc Media

South Korea

Short-Form Series

Rūrangi

Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair

New Zealand