‘Intercats’ Animated Cat Workplace Comedy In Works At Disney+ From Baobab Studios & Pamela Ribon

Disney Branded Television is developing Intercats, an animated cat workplace comedy for Disney+ from Baobab Studios (The Witchverse), screenwriter Pamela Ribon (Ralph Breaks the Internet, Moana) and Disney Television Animation, where Ribon has recently entered into a first-look deal. The project is Ribon’s first under the pact.

Here’s the logline: Told through the big reflective eyes of cats, Intercats is a four-quadrant animated workplace comedy about the cats who produce the hysterical cat videos that go viral on the Internet. It features a ragtag team of cats aspiring to get what all cats want: their independence. But, to do so, they must first learn to navigate their own internal relationships and build upon their success as the premiere studio for viral cat videos. Intercats reflects the heroic lengths we will all go to find and secure our own place in the world.

Baobab Studios co-founder and chief creative officer Eric Darnell (Baba Yaga, Madagascar) is the creator and executive producer of Intercats. Gary Marsh is also an executive producer. Jony Chandra (Nimona, Spies in Disguise) will direct. Disney Television Animation is working closely with Baobab Studios on the project.

“We’re fortunate to be partnering with Baobab for a second time and to be working with Pam whose smart, sly, sophisticated and inspiring humor ensures that Intercats will provide wild fun, rich characterizations and accessible entry points for every part of the Disney+ audience,” said Meredith Roberts, EVP TV Animation, Disney Branded Television. “We’re thrilled to have her on this project — and to expand the relationship to include an overall deal with our Disney TV Animation studio.”

Ribon, recipient of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s 2022 Cristal Award, wrote two of Disney’s Oscar-nominated and Annie Award-winning films, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Moana, and Sony Animation Studio’s Smurfs: The Lost Village. In addition to screenwriting, Ribon is a best-selling novelist, including Going in Circles and Why Girls Are Weird, inspired by her website, pamie.com, and a comic book writer (My Boyfriend is a Bear, Slam!). She also wrote an animated short for FX, My Year of Dicks, which this year won recognition at the Annecy International Film Festival, SXSW, the Brooklyn Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and the Ottawa International Film Festival. Ribon is repped by CAA, Atlas Literary, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Nine-time Emmy-winning Baobab Studios, founded in 2015 by Maureen Fan, Darnell and Larry Cutler, has released eight projects to date — Invasion!, Asteroids!, Jack, Crow: The Legend, Bonfire, Baba Yaga, Paper Birds, and Namoo.

