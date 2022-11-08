Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival In Toronto Reveals 8 Recipients Of The 2022 RE:Focus Fund

Inside Out Toronto has announced eight new recipients for its annual RE:Focus Fund, now in its fourth year of supporting women, non-binary, and/or trans filmmakers.

The Fund was initially launched in 2018 to address industry inequities through providing direct financial support to filmmakers telling 2SLGBTQ+ stories. The announcement was made today by Inside Out’s Director of Festival Programming, Jenna Dufton. This year’s selections includes feature, episodic and short projects from five countries including Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Malta and Chile. Since its inception, the fund has been designed to respond to the immediate needs of filmmakers, and works to eliminate barriers to career advancement.

The fund started as a travel grant program recognizing that trans, non-binary and women filmmakers were underrepresented in international festival attendance. The fund has distributed more than $200,000 in festival travel grants and professional development programs for filmmakers since its creation.



“Since the beginning, the RE:Focus Fund post-production grant has aimed to eliminate barriers and put the resources they need directly into their hands,” says Inside Out’s Director of Festival Programming, Jenna Dufton. “We are honored to support eight new projects as they push toward the finish line. From experimental works out of Malta and Chile to narrative works from Canada and beyond, we are proud to platform these creatives telling a diverse range of 2SLGBTQ+ stories and do our part to ensure their full vision comes to life.”



Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ2+ Film Festival, held a hybrid in-person and online version of its annual festival and notable 2SLGBTQ+ Finance Forum in May 2022. Festival submissions for Inside Out’s annual film festival, next taking place in May 2023, are currently open and more information on the initiative can be found at https://filmfreeway.com/InsideOutToronto2SLGBTQ.

Submissions for the RE:Focus Fund’s annual grant for the upcoming year will open again in the summer of 2023. Details on the program can be found at insideout.ca/refocus-fund.

The full list of projects selected for the RE:Focus Fund are listed in alphabetical order below:



Adore (Canada)

Narrative Short | Director: Beth Warrian

Luci, a queer Peruvian-Canadian woman, gives her beloved nephew the Christmas gift of his dreams: a beautiful sequined dress. But when he tries to show the rest of the family, Luci finds herself enacting the same restrictions and shaming she hoped to protect him from.



A Particular Friend (UK)

Narrative Short | Director: Eileen Tracey

When Father Matthew discovers an intimacy between two of the other priests at a remote conversion-therapy center in Northern Ireland, his attempt to do the right thing leads to a crisis of faith and feeling.



Eitr (Canada)

Narrative Short | Director: Fateema Al-Hamaydeh Miller

A closeted Arab wholesale perfume seller, attempting to mask his identity with excessive amounts of Polo-Sport-Adjacent cologne, is knocked off center when a charming customer sees through his act.



Honey & Milk (USA)

Narrative Short | Director: Dash Donato

Honey & Milk follows Alice & Grayson, two soulmates who have been in love for 13 years, as they share their final weekend as a couple at their quaint farmhouse in Austin, Texas.



Mal De Amores (Lovesick) (USA)

Episodic | Director: Fiorella Vescovi Garcia

Nat discovers that her ex-girlfriend is engaged and goes to her friends for support but they’ve had enough of her pity party. Reluctantly, she knows exactly what will help: A recovery meeting for other love-addicts like her.



Lost Kid Wanderer (Malta)

Experimental Short | Director: Chelsea Muscat

A lone wanderer must decide her future whilst life is coming to an end.



Sisters (Canada)

Narrative Feature | Director: Susie Yankou

Best friends Lou and Esther are each other’s “chosen sisters”. But when Lou discovers she has a long-lost actual sister, it threatens to drive a wedge between them.



To Dance Again (Chile)

Experimental Short | Directors: Maria Jose Mariscal, Pamela Simeone

After breaking up due to long distance, Camila calls Javiera for her birthday with the intentions to see if they can restart their relationship.