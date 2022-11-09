‘Infamous’ Podcast Featuring Stories Of Girls Gone Wild & NXIVM Set From Campside Media & Sony Music

EXCLUSIVE: The stories of Girls Gone Wild and NXIVM are to be told in a new podcast series from Campside Media, producers of the Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen podcast, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Campside co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis and Gabriel Sherman, special correspondent to Vanity Fair and author of The Loudest Voice in the Room are hosting Infamous – a series that dives into the most explosive scandals of this century.

The show’s premiere episodes – Boy Gone Wild – explore and expose the incredible story behind Joe Francis’s rise and fall as the creator of Girls Gone Wild and tells the saga of a volatile founder watching his empire crumble while going toe to toe with an old school Florida mayor, a kinky blackmailer, and his own ruinous egomania.

Launching tomorrow via Sony’s The Binge subscriber podcast channel, the series also features never before heard archival compiled during high-profile magazine pieces penned at the height of these stories – as well as a contemporary point of view. Listen to the trailer here.

This includes interviews with actress and high-profile NXIVM member Allison Mack as well as Steve Bannon, who has just been sentenced to jail time, speaking for the first time after he was fired by President Trump.

Infamous is executive produced by Grigoriadis and Sherman with Adam Hoff, Josh Dean and Matt Shaer at Campside Media.

Campside Media is also behind podcasts such as Suspect, Hooked and Run, Bambi, Run. Formed by long-form journalists Grigoriadias, Josh Dean, Matt Shaer, along with the screenwriter/producer Adam Hoff, it is backed by Chernobyl producer Sister.

“After reporting on these scandals for years, I look forward to dissecting the real stories behind the headlines.” said Vanessa Grigoriadis, “Infamous gives listeners a chance to hear directly from the people involved in these stories in their own words, and uncover new insights and twists for the very first time.”

“We’ve lived with some of these stories for decades, but there is so much more to be said about the way that journalism reveals the truth behind powerful people,” added Gabriel Sherman. “We’re excited to bring listeners along on this journey as we dissect and reveal the incredible truth behind some unbelievable stories.”