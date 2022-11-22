Film Independent Spirit Award Noms 2023: ‘Bones And All’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Our Father, The Devil’, ‘Tar’ & ‘Women Talking’ Up For Best Picture

Clockwise from Top L - 'Bones and All;'Everything Everywhere All at Once;' 'Women Talking;' 'Tar' and 'Our Father'

Refresh for updates: A24 once again dominated the Film Independent Spirit Award nominations with 24 noms this year, and their Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed arthouse blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once leading with eight nominations. That movie launched out of SWSW last March, ultimately becoming A24’s biggest grossing movie with $70M domestic, $103M WW and will close to the year later continue its rally to the Santa Monica Pier where the Spirits will take place on March 4, eight days before the Oscars on March 12, 2023. There is no broadcast partner this year for the Spirits and that there will be more info on the various ways to stream the show globally as the show gets closer. The SAG Awards are also another awards show sans a broadcaster.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards raised their budget threshold from $22.5M last year for contenders to $30M this year. Greatly absent from this year: Netflix, which counted the second most noms last year with Neon at 9. Netflix’s movies Bardo, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hustle, White Noise, The Good Nurse and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio weren’t up for consideration. Netflix’s The Wonder, All Quiet on the Western Front and Athena were eligible for International Feature, but didn’t make the cut. However, there were a number of prolific distributors of indie product who were also coming up short at this year’s noms, i.e. Apple, which only counted a Supporting Performance nom for Bryan Tyree Henry for Causeway, Searchlight which only has a Screenplay nom for Fire Island and Sony Pictures Classics which has an International Feature nom for Cambodia’s Oscar entry, Return to Seoul. Searchlight’s contenders The Menu, The Banshees or Inisherin and Empire of Light weren’t eligible for this year’s Spirits.

Sony Pictures Classics’ ‘Return to Seoul’ Les Films du Losange

If anything, the Film Independent Spirit Awards lauded more prolific awards season contenders this year versus the micro indie bunch it recognized earlier this year.

In the way Spirits bracketed out distributor noms, Focus Features counted the second most noms of any distributor at 9, 7 of those going to the Todd Field directed movie Tar. However, technically it’s Amazon/MGM/Orion which altogether counts 14 nominations between its films. MGM had three for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All for Best Feature, Best Lead Performance for Taylor Russell, and Best Supporting Performance for Mark Rylance. MGM’s sister label Orion had 4 for Women Talking for Best Picture, Best Director Sarah Polley, Best Screenplay by Polley, and the Robert Altman Award. Amazon counted three noms for Lena Dunham’s screenplay of Catherine Called Birdy, K.D. Dávila’s First Screenplay of Emergency, Nikyatu Jusu receiving the Someone to Watch Award.

Counting six nominations was frosh distributor MUBI followed by five for Momentum.

MUBI’s The African Desperate, Holy Emy and The Cathedral are up for the John Cassavetes Award which lauds movies made for under $1M. Holy Emy is also up for the Someone to Watch award while The Cathedral received nods for Editing and Brian d’Arcy James for Supporting Performance.

New to the nominations this year is the Best Breakthrough Performance category, honoring actors making themselves known to wider audiences through noteworthy character portrayals. The nominees include, in addition to Stephanie Hsu, Frankie Corio of Aftersun, Gracija Filipović of Murina, Lily McInerny of Palm Trees and Power Lines and Daniel Zolghadri of Funny Pages.

As previously announced, the acting categories are no longer separated out by gender so all genders compete under the three slots of Lead Performance, Supporting Performance and Breakthrough Performance. The TV nominees, which will be honored at the same March 4 ceremony, will be announced on Dec. 13.

In addition to the film nominees, Academy Award-winning filmmakers, and previous Film Independent Fellows Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, Eternals) and Siân Heder (Coda, Tallulah) were announced as the honorary co-chairs of the 38th Spirit Awards. Both co-chairs were also recognized at the 2021 Spirit Awards, where Chloé Zhao won Best Director, Best Editing and Best Feature for Nomadland, and Siân Heder was nominated for Best New Scripted Series for Little America. Previous honorary chairs include Kristen Stewart, Shaka King and Ava DuVernay.

This year the Spirit Awards Film Nominating Committees selected nominees from over 25 different countries, applying the following guidelines in determining nominees: uniqueness of vision, original and provocative subject matter, economy of means. The Spirit Awards Nominating Committees are comprised of writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, actors, critics, casting directors, film festival programmers and other working film professionals. Of all nominated writers and directors, 61% are women and 34% are BIPOC. Of all nominated actors, 70% are women and 27% are BIPOC. And of all 2023 nominees, 51% are women and 33% are BIPOC. This year, the Spirit Awards nominating committees are 50% female, 6% Nonbinary, 3% Transgender, and 61% BIPOC; 32% identify as LGBTQ+ and 8% identify as people with disabilities (PWD).

Here is the list

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Bones and All

Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Our Father, the Devil

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Tár

Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Women Talking

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand

‘Emily the Criminal’ Roadside Attractions / courtesy Everett Collection

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

The Inspection

Director: Elegance Bratton

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon

Murina

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Director/Producer: Jamie Dack

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

The African Desperate

Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms

Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu

Producer: Vic Brooks

A Love Song

Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman

Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey

‘The Cathedral’ Sundance

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Holy Emy

Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos

Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso

Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros

Something in the Dirt

Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson

Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead

Producer: David Lawson Jr.

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field

Tár

Kogonada

After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley

Women Talking

Halina Reijn

Bodies Bodies Bodies

‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Alex Bailey/Amazon

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham

Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field

Tár

Kogonada

After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley

Women Talking

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster

Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack

Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila

Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian

Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett

Tár

Dale Dickey

A Love Song

Mia Goth

Pearl

Regina Hall

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal

Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza

Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough

To Leslie

Taylor Russell

Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway

Nina Hoss

Tár

Brian d’Arcy James

The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes

Bruiser

Theo Rossi

Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance

Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union

The Inspection

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)

Frankie Corio

Aftersun

Gracija Filipović

Murina

Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri

Funny Pages

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár

Hélène Louvart

Murina

Gregory Oke

Aftersun

Eliot Rockett

Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman

Neptune Frost

BEST EDITING

Ricky D’Ambrose

The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon

Aftersun

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi

Tár

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

‘Riotsville USA’ Magnolia Pictures

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

All That Breathes

Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen

Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

A House Made of Splinters

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Producers: Monica Hellström

Midwives

Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

‘Corsage’ MK2

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Corsage

Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Leonor Will Never Die

Philippines

Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Return to Seoul

South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania

Director: Davy Chou

Saint Omer

France

Director: Alice Diop

PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

‘Nanny’ Sundance

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Adamma Ebo

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny

Araceli Lemos

Holy Emy

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Isabel Castro

Mija

Reid Davenport

I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt

Beba