iHeart Radio’s ‘Jingle Ball’ 2022 Will Stream Live In 75 IMAX Theaters

iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One 2022 will see its Dec. 9 Madison Square Garden show streamed live to 75 IMAX Live theaters.

The annual holiday concert has Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron and Kid Laroi performing, among others.

Tickets for the IMAX Live experience are on sale now.

“For the first time ever, we are offering fans across the country a virtual front row seat to New York’s iconic “Z100 Jingle Ball” through the unparalleled sight and sound of IMAX,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “As IMAX expands further into live and interactive experiences, we’re excited to partner with iHeartMedia to create an immersive new way for fans to enjoy live music and connect with their favorite artists.”

“This special partnership with IMAX will allow fans to experience the biggest holiday music event of the year in a way they have never before,” added John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises, iHeartMedia.

iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will video stream via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will air the event as a nationwide television special on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.