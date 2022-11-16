ICG Publicists Awards TV Nominees Pits Broadcast Comedies Vs. Streaming Dramas & Reality

The ICG Publicists Guild revealed the TV nominees for its 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards today. Up for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the teams behind Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC), Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS), Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Paramount+/ Paramount+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+).

The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.

Said Tim Menke, who chairs the ICG Publicists Awards alongside and Sheryl Main, “This year’s nominees exemplify outstanding efforts by publicists to bring significant, large audiences to a broad range of various television genres featuring competing drag queens, comedic ghosts, an intergalactic alien predator, an outer space franchise prequel and passionate inner-city teachers from both streamers and networks.”

The guild will reveal its motion picture nominees January 11, and the annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon ceremony is set for Friday, March 10, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Last year, the International Cinematographers Guild honored the publicity teams behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ted Lasso.