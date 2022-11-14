Iain Reid and Jason Schwartzman Adapting ‘Apples’ For TV for Sister, Dirty Films, And Jerome Duboz; Christos Nikou Attached To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Iain Reid and Jason Schwartzman are adapting Apples — a 2020 Greek film of the same name from Christos Nikou — for the small screen.

Nikou will direct the project that will be executive produced by Reid and Schwartzman, who will write. Jane Featherstone and Carolyn Strauss will EP, along with Jerome Duboz, Kate Fenske through Sister, and Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton through Dirty Films.

Apples will expand on the world created by Nikou for the film, which was chosen in 2021 as Greece’s official submission for the Best International Feature category for the Academy Awards. Set in an unnamed city amidst an outbreak of sudden amnesia, the series is a comedic, heartfelt, existential, and deeply human character study that follows a diverse group of recent amnesiacs who are enrolled in an experimental recovery program designed to help them build new identities.

Reid is the author of five books, including his New York Times best-selling debut novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which has been translated into more than 20 languages and adapted as a film for Netflix. His second novel Foe is being adapted for film and will star Saoirse Ronan, with Reid co-writing the screenplay. His latest novel We Spread was published in September.

Schwartzman most recently starred in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City and can next be seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. He recently completed filming Jessica Yu’s untitled sister comedy project with Awkwafina and Sarah Oh and starred opposite Chris Rock and Ben Wishaw in the fourth chapter of the series Fargo. He also appears in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, a story which he co-wrote with Anderson and Roman Coppola.

Nikou is an Athens-born director who is currently directing his sophomore picture Fingernails for Apple. His first feature was Apples. Prior to his role as director, Nikou worked as an assistant director on several ﬁlms including Dogtooth and Before Midnight.

Reid is repped by CAA, Transatlantic Agency, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, and Passman, Inc. Nikou is repped by CAA, Ithaka Media, and Cohen Gardner LLP. Schwartzman is repped by UTA, Ocean Avenue Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern, LLP.