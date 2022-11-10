Hunter King Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter King (The Young and the Restless, Life in Pieces) has signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media.

King made her Hallmark debut earlier this year in the Hallmark Channel original movie Hidden Gems. She followed it up with Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and will next star in A Royal Corgi Christmas, premiering Friday, November 25 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas.”

“Hunter King brings such a spark to each role she brings to life and has been a wonderful addition to the Hallmark family,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Hallmark Media. “We’re thrilled to continue to work with Hunter and know viewers will be completely charmed by her performance in A Royal Corgi Christmas.”

King played Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, which earned her two Daytime Emmys. She also was a series regular on CBS’ Life in Pieces opposite Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski. Her other credits include A Girl Like Her opposite Jimmy Bennett, and she most recently wrapped shooting the indie feature Give Me Your Eyes.

King is represented by Jennifer Craig at Gersh and attorney Howard Fishman at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.