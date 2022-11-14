Ex-Turner Networks Boss David Levy To Co-Lead Sports Marketing Venture At Horizon Media

David Levy, the former longtime president of Turner Networks, on Monday was been named co-CEO and equity partner in Horizon Sports & Experiences, a newly launched marketing agency under brand giant Horizon Media.

Levy, also the founder of Back Nine Ventures Llc, will team with former Momentum Worldwide chair and CEO Chris Weil on the new venture, a combination of Horizon’s Scout Sports and Entertainment division that will guide clients engaging in sports and experiential marketing. Michael Neuman, head of Scout, will become EVP of HS&E, reporting to Levy and Weil.

Horizon says Horizon Sports & Experiences will include a core focus on IP creation and monetization; strategic advisory and consulting; media rights; sponsorship; sales; and experiential strategy and activation. Horizon Media’s metaverse consultancy Chapter & Verse will also be merged into HS&E’s offerings.

Levy exited Turner in March 2019 after a nearly 33-year run following the then-merger of WarnerMedia and AT&T; he joined Turner in 1986 as an account executive. As president of Turner, he oversaw the company’s portfolio that included TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Bleacher Report and Turner Sports, and led Turner’s two domestic revenue divisions, ad sales and distribution.

“Throughout my career, I have had tremendous opportunities to build and grow some of the world’s most esteemed brands by creating and identifying the partnerships, content and value propositions that deliver consistent value to their audiences through sports and entertainment platforms and experiences,” said Levy in a press release today. “Still, I know that in today’s ever-changing media landscape, there are even more opportunities to develop strong new IP destination events and help existing and emerging sports leagues navigate new distribution platforms, as well as sponsorship and sales. To that end, we’ll also be looking at opportunities to deploy available capital for strategic acquisitions to extend these capabilities and accelerate HS&E’s impact for our clients. I’m excited that all our clients, including those coming with me from Back Nine to HS&E – Top Rank Inc., Learfield and others, will have more services and opportunities across this fused buy-sell-brand lens that is further amplified by Horizon’s deep consumer insights and analytics offerings.”

Weil had led Interpublic Group-owned experiential marketing company Momentum for the past 20 years before stepping down to take the HS&E role; Momentum said in a release today that he will stay on as chairman until year’s end and remain in a consultant through 2023.