The Veterans & CAA Media Finance Launch Sales On Christophe Gans Horror ‘Return To Silent Hill’, Victor Hadida Producing Reboot — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Vincent Maraval and Kim Fox’s banner The Veterans has launched international sales at the AFM on horror reboot Return To Silent Hill. CAA Media Finance is repping domestic.

Filmmaker Christophe Gans and producer-distributor Victor Hadida of French indie major Metropolitan are back for the next movie in the franchise, which we hear is already selling well off of a strong script by Gans, Sandra Vo-Ahn and Will Schneider. Shoot is being lined up for early next year with casting underway.

Based on the hit Konami survival-horror video game series, Gans’ 2006 film followed a woman who goes in search for her adopted daughter within the confines of a strange, desolate town called Silent Hill, which is covered in fog and monsters. The cult film, starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean, made more than $100M and spawned a sequel in 2012 (which wasn’t directed by Gans).

Gans recently discussed the new project during a Konami event announcing new titles in the franchise. He said: “The film tells a story of a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love. What he is going to find is a pure nightmare.”

Brotherhood Of The Wolf and Beauty And The Beast director Gans confirmed that the movie will adapt the second game in the popular franchise, which is also getting a remake for the Playstation 5. The idea is that the new movie and video game can create synergies and producers will be hoping for theatrical buy-in from the gamer community.

Created by video game director Keiichiro Toyama, Silent Hill 2, released in 2001 for the Playstation 2, is widely considered the best game in the series, which has a big following. The second installment sold more than one million copies in its first month. It charts the story of James Sunderland, a young man who receives a letter from his dead wife urging him back to Silent Hill, where they once had an idyllic vacation, promising him that she’s waiting for him there.

In addition to Return to Silent Hill and the remake of Silent Hill 2, Konami last month announced other projects in the video game franchise, including the games Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill f. The three games will be the first entries in the franchise in more than ten years.

Veteran producer-distributor Victor Hadida, who for years worked alongside his late brother Samuel, has been among France’s most prominent and prolific backers of commercial movies. He was an exec on the Resident Evil franchise and is producer on the upcoming reboot of The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs.