‘Home Economics’: Eddie Cibrian & Daniella Pineda To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Cibrian (Country Comfort) and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) have joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Home Economics in recurring guest star roles. The comedy series currently airs Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m.

Cibrian will portray the character of Santiago, an extremely good-looking contractor who starts working with Marina (Karla Souza). Pineda will play the role of Nikki, a woman Connor (Jimmy Tatro) meets and tries to impress.

Home Economics, inspired by series co-creator Michael Colton’s real-life experiences, documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class, and one scraping by. The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain.

Creators Colton and John Aboud serve as executive producers alongside Grace, Eric, and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang co-executive produces along with Tucker Cawley and Julieanne Smolinski. Home Economics is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Cibrian most recently starred in Netflix’s Country Comfort where he portrayed the character of Beau. Prior to that, he was a lead in ABC’s Take Two and Fox’s Rosewood. Other TV credits include CBS’ CSI: Miami, ABC’s Ugly Betty, and NBC’s Third Watch. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Pineda most recently starred in Jurassic World: Dominion returning to the role of Zia Rodriguez from the 2018 film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom where she co-starred opposite Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. In 2023, she will star in the feature film comedy In Town, which she also executive produced. Additionally, she will work opposite Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in the upcoming film, Plane, for Lionsgate and Di Bonaventura Pictures.

TV credits include Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead, and TBS’ The Detour. Pineda is repped by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management, and attorney Isaac Dunham.