‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Reality Series Star ‘Mema,’ AKA Dolores Hughes, Dies At 76

Dolores Hughes, a star of the 2014 reality show Hollywood Hillbillies known as Mema, has died at 76.

Hughes died of heart failure at a hospital in her hometown of Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, manager David Weintraub told media outlet TMZ.

The Reelz reality show followed YouTube star Michael Kittrell and Mema as they moved from small town Georgia to Hollywood. They brought along Kittrell’s aunt, Dee Dee Peters, her boyfriend Paul Conlon, and Kittrell’s uncle, John Cox.

Hollywood Hillbillies lasted for 23 episodes before being canceled.

Although Kittrell was the star, Mema became the breakout attraction of the clan. Weintraub explained her appeal to TMZ: “Mema was the greatest, most outspoken ‘tell-it-like-it-is personalities the world had ever seen on TV. I know that she will still be bossing all of us around from heaven.”

Survivors include her husband, Paul Conlon, daughter Dee Dee Peters, son John Cox, and grandson Michael Coppercab Kittrell. No memorial plans have been announced