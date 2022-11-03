Skip to main content
HGTV Orders 20 New Episodes Of ‘Home Town’, Sets Season 6 Premiere Date

Ben Napier Erin Napier Home Town
Ben and Erin Napier of 'Home Town' HGTV

Home Town viewers haven’t seen the last of the Napier family on HGTV.

The network’s hit renovation series will return with Season 6 on December 4, and HGTV has already ordered an additional 20 episodes slated to air next year.

Home Town follows Ben an Erin Napier as they bring new life to outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life. 

The upcoming Season 6 premiere will feature the Napiers preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they can slow down and enjoy watching their children, Helen and Mae, play.

With help from their “framily” – close friends Mallorie, Jim and Josh – Ben and Erin will transform their new place into a classic English country house where their kids and cousins can create memories they’ll always cherish.  

And if that’s not enough Home Town, HGTV is also airing a new holiday special November 27 titled Home Town: Christmas in Laurel. The one-hour episode will feature Ben and Erin preparing their favorite Southern holiday dishes and looking back at their most memorable home renovations.

Home Town and Home Town: Christmas in Laurel are both produced by RTR Media Inc.

