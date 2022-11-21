‘Hemlock Grove’ To Return To Streaming Via FilmRise After Netflix Removed Eli Roth Horror Drama

Hemlock Grove is coming back to streaming.

The Eli Roth-exec produced horror drama series was removed last month from Netflix but now, thanks to a deal between producer/distributor Gaumont and FilmRise, the show will return to air.

The deal will see Hemlock Grove, as well as Gaumont’s Hannibal, air across FilmRise branded OTT channels. The company struck a non-exclusive deal to license the AVOD and FAST rights of both shows.

Hemlock Grove ran for three seasons on Netflix and was one of the streamer’s first original drama series.

Based on the book by Brian McGreevy, who developed with Lee Shipman, the series was exec produced by Eli Roth and follows the strange happenings in a fictional town in Pennsylvania. Roman Godfrey, heir to the town’s wealthy Godfrey family, befriends the town’s newcomer, Peter Rumancek. Recent brutal murders in the town have stirred up rumors, and the two work together to shed light on the case while also hiding their own dark secrets.

It starred Famke Jansse, Bill Skarsgard, Landon Liboiron, Kaniehtiio Horn and Joel de la Fuente.

The series premiered in 2013 and ran for three seasons through 2015. However, it was removed from Netflix in October.

Hannibal, created and written by Bryan Fuller, is also currently available on Hulu.

The series, which ran for three seasons on NBC, is based on Red Dragon from Silence of the Lambs author Thomas Harris. It explores the early relationship between renowned psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and a young FBI criminal profiler (Hugh Dancy) who is haunted by his ability to empathize with serial killers. The series also stars Laurence Fishburne and Gillian Anderson

The deal was negotiated by Jonitha Keymoore, VP, Global Content Acquisitions for FilmRise and Gary Marenzi for Gaumont USA.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise, said, “These beloved horror series are welcome additions to FilmRise. Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal was a creative achievement for network TV when it launched on NBC, as was Hemlock Grove as one of Netflix’s early original series. We are excited to be among the first truly free streaming destinations to offer these shows.”

“We are excited to be working with FilmRise on the distribution of two of our most popular series. Their network’s audience reach has grown exponentially over the years, and we are happy that we can offer, through this deal, the opportunity for old and new fans to watch these series,” added Nicolas Atlan, President, Gaumont USA.