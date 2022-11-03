HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date

The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max.

The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is Tess, Nico Parker is Sarah, Murray Bartlett is Frank, and Nick Offerman is Bill.

The cast includes Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.

The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms. It is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a coproduction with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. Production companies include PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.