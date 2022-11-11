‘Half Baked 2’: Rachel True Returns, Dexter Darden Joins Cast & More

EXCLUSIVE: Half Baked 2, the sequel to the 1998 cult comedy, has finished production in Baton Rouge, LA with Rachel True reprising her role as Mary Jane in the Universal 1440 Entertainment title. Also joining the cast is Maze Runner‘s Dexter Darden, as well as Moses Storm (Unfriended), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Ash Santos (True Story), Joel Courtney (Super 8, The Kissing Booth), and David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

The film will also feature special appearances by Frankie Muniz, comedian Jeff Ross and original cast member Harland Williams.

Half Baked 2 follows Thurgood Jenkins’ son JR (Darden) and his best friends Miles (Storm) and Cori (Young) as they search for the money to bury their other best friend Bruce (Courtney), who died from smoking the most powerful joint in the world. Michael Tiddes (Sextuplets, Naked) directs off a script by Justin Hires (MacGyver, 21 Jump Street). Pic is produced by Griff Furst (Where All Light Tends to Go, 57 Seconds).

“We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in Half Baked, with new characters and a hilarious story that is sure to satisfy followers of the original film while attracting a whole new generation of fans,” said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “The sequel features a talented young cast alongside Rachel True reprising her role as the fan-favorite ‘Mary Jane.’ We can’t wait to show audiences where the story goes from here.”

Half Baked 2 will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide next year from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The original 1998 movie, which also starred Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer, grossed $17.4M at the domestic box office.