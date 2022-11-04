Guy Ritchie Set For Red Sea Award; Danny Dyer To Lead New Thriller; Park Circus Appoints New CEO; SkyShowtime Announces Content Slate; Nicolai Korsgaard Sales Director At Trustnordisk — Global Briefs 

Guy Ritchie To Receive Honorary Award At Red Sea Film Festival

Guy Ritchie is to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Red Sea Film Festival. During the Festival (Dec 1—10), Ritchie will also take part in an ‘In Conversation’ event where he will talk through his cinematic career. Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the RedSeaIFF, said: “Guy Ritchie is a pioneering director and unique storyteller. Over the last 20 years, he has created a huge variety of unforgettable characters featuring original and intricate plots on the big screen. We are delighted to honor his extraordinary talents at the Festival and look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Danny Dyer To Lead New Thriller ‘Heat’

Channel 5, Network 10, and Fremantle Australia have partnered on Heat (4 x 60’), a new action thriller to be filmed in Australia and starring Danny Dyer. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally. Production on the series starts this month. The plot will unravel against the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.“Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia,” Dyer said. The four-part series was ordered by Channel 5’s Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment and Unscripted for Channel 5 and Paramount+. The series is created by Fremantle Australia’s Jason Herbison.

Park Circus Appoints Doug Davis As New CEO

Sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has appointed Doug Davis as its new CEO. He will succeed Mark Hirzberger-Taylor who steps down to focus on new ventures. In a statement, the company said under Mark’s leadership it has “expanded its business and its global footprint and delivered uninterrupted service to the industry through COVID, deepening its relationships with customers and clients across the distribution and exhibition sectors.” Davis added that he is “incredibly excited to lead the company on its next phase of growth.”

SkyShowtime Announces Upcoming Content Slate

SkyShowtime has revealed the launch dates for some of its upcoming titles, including the drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. The show will hit screens next month. Taylor Sheridan’s new series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will debut on the streamer in January 2023 alongside Funny Women, a series adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel Funny Girl, starring Gemma Arterton. SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “Brilliant stories are essential to SkyShowtime which is why I’m so proud of tonight’s announcement that so many exceptional series – starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names – will soon be available across our service. It really is showtime!”

Trustnordisk Appoints Nicolai Korsgaard As Sales Director

Nicolai Korsgaard has been appointed Sales Director at TrustNordisk. The company said in the new role Korsgaard will “play an even stronger part in scouting new exciting talents and projects and shaping an even sharper line and image for the company.” Korsgaard started at the company in 2003 as an intern and joined the sales team in 2008. He will continue to work closely with Managing Director Susan Wendt. Wendt said: “After so many years of working and traveling together, the teamwork with Nicolai has become an indispensable part of TrustNordisk’s DNA. He has become a natural sparring partner, and I am looking very much forward to working together even closer.”