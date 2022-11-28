‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities‘ Debuts At No. 2 On Nielsen Streaming Chart With 1.1B Minutes Viewed, ’The Watcher’ Continues To Dominate

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Despite a 54% drop in viewing in its third week on Netflix, The Watcher still managed to top Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart once again for the week of October 24 to 30. The Ryan Murphy-produced thriller collected an additional 1.2B viewing minutes.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities came in at No. 2 on the list during its first week on the streamer with 1.1B viewing minutes, and Tembi and Attica Locke’s limited series  From Scratch was third with about 1.02B minutes viewed, which was an impressive 96% increase from its first week on the streamer.

Netflix took up the top seven spots on the chart with Love is Blind coming in at fourth with 1.01B minutes viewed, and The Good Nurse at No. 5 with about 1B minuted viewed. According to Nielsen, Almost 40% of The Good Nurse viewers also previously watched Ryan Murphy’s serial killer series Dahmer.

Cocomelon and The Blacklist also made the list, coming in at No. 6 and 7, respectively. After coming it at No. 2 the week prior, HBO’s House of the Dragon fell to No. 8 the following week, with 705M minutes viewed. That’s about a 30% decrease from the week of October 17 to 23, which saw the release of the final episode.

Here’s the full Top 10, with the number of episodes (1=movie) and minutes of viewing.

