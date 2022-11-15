Drama About “Gringo Hunters” Mexican Police Unit In Works At Netflix From Imagine Television & Washington Post

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Television is developing a thriller drama for Netflix based on The Washington Post story “A U.S. murder suspect fled to Mexico. The Gringo Hunters were waiting,” by Kevin Sieff.

This is the first article optioned for scripted development to come out of the multi-year, first-look deal between Imagine and The Washington Post signed in June. The partnership, focused on creating scripted and non-scripted film and television properties derived from The Post’s archives, current reporting, and ongoing investigations, is led by Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan, along with Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairman Brian Grazer and Chief Strategy Officer Justin Wilkes.

The drama, which landed at Netflix in a competitive situation, is one of two projects in the world of “gringo hunters” to hit the streaming marketplace in the past couple of months. It profiles an elite Mexican police unit of men and women who pursue fugitives – the majority of whom are Americans – on the run coming into Mexico. Since its formation in 2002, they have apprehended over 1,600 fugitives — ranging from murderers on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list to billionaires accused of securities fraud.

The series, which will be mostly in Spanish, with some scenes shot in English, will be executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Kristen Zolner, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns for Imagine Television. Erynn Baldwin will oversee the project for Imagine. Sieff will serve as a consultant on behalf of The Washington Post.

Imagine Television’s projects in production including the upcoming series Genius: MLK/X on Disney+, the fourth installment of the Genius anthology series, the third season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu, the second season of Apple TV+’s Swagger and the second and third seasons of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show on BET+, among others.

The Post was recently awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its coverage of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.